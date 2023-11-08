Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] Revenue clocked in at $5.49 billion, down -14.83% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Capri Holdings Ltd [NYSE: CPRI] loss -3.63% on the last trading session, reaching $48.82 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after the market closes via press release. Given the pending acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited by Tapestry, Inc., the Company does not intend to hold conference calls to review its financial results going forward.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Capri Holdings Ltd represents 117.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.67 billion with the latest information. CPRI stock price has been found in the range of $48.47 to $49.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 4569333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $55.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Ltd is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.82, while it was recorded at 50.38 for the last single week of trading, and 45.78 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.27 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Capri Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.96.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 14.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.02. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI] managed to generate an average of $39,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Capri Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Ltd go to 1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Capri Holdings Ltd [CPRI]

The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.