Bloom Energy Corp [BE] Stock trading around $9.93 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.52%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Bloom Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 8, 2023 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Q3 2023 Conference Call and WebcastDate: November 8, 2023Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ETDuration: 60 minutesLive Dial in: 1 (888) 330-2443 (toll-free) | 1 (240) 789-2728 (toll)Participant Passcode: 4781037Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

Over the last 12 months, BE stock dropped by -48.39%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.06. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 223.86 million shares outstanding and 194.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 5232121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corp [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corp Fundamentals:

Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.