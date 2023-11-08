BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] Revenue clocked in at $161.62 million, up 131.56% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] price surged by 6.12 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM that BigBear.ai Announces Definitive Merger Agreement to Acquire Pangiam as well as First Quarter of Positive Net Income, Positive Adjusted EBITDA & Positive Cash Flows from Operations in Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Pangiam in an all-stock transaction, combining facial recognition and advanced biometrics with BigBear.ai’s computer vision capabilities to spearhead the vision AI industry: Press Release.

First quarter of positive net income, positive adjusted EBITDA, and positive cash flows from operations since public company debut in December 2021.

A sum of 4226574 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $1.70 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.56.

The one-year BBAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.49. The average equity rating for BBAI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50.

BBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.83. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4664, while it was recorded at 1.3940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2414 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] managed to generate an average of -$187,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.