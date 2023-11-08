Bernstein slashes price target on APA Corporation [APA] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] closed the trading session at $38.08 on 11/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.45, while the highest price level was $38.65. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM that APA Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

APA will host a conference call Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.42 percent and weekly performance of -4.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, APA reached to a volume of 3994263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $50.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

APA stock trade performance evaluation

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.33, while it was recorded at 39.33 for the last single week of trading, and 38.55 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.89 and a Gross Margin at +52.67. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APA Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,360.05. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,320.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of $1,616,366 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for APA Corporation [APA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -1.00%.

APA Corporation [APA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.