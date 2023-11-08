Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] moved up 1.75: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] traded at a high on 11/07/23, posting a 1.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.07. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ardelyx Announces XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) Now Available in the United States.

XPHOZAH is the first and only FDA approved phosphate absorption inhibitor.

Best-in-class patient services programs support patient access and affordability for XPHOZAH patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4678371 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ardelyx Inc stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.59%.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $944.81 million, with 232.14 million shares outstanding and 223.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 4678371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.29. Ardelyx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.85.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.52. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$505,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]

