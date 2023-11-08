AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] Stock trading around $18.77 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [NYSE: AU] loss -1.21% or -0.23 points to close at $18.77 with a heavy trading volume of 4077430 shares. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AngloGold Ashanti plc Provides Corporate Restructuring Update.

AngloGold Ashanti plc (“AGA”) has completed a corporate restructuring resulting in a corporate domicile in the United Kingdom, and a change of its primary listing from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”) to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). The company, which now has its group headquarters in Denver, retains secondary listings on the JSE and the Ghana Stock Exchange (“GSE”).

It opened the trading session at $18.25, the shares rose to $18.84 and dropped to $18.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AU points out that the company has recorded -32.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, AU reached to a volume of 4077430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $20.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for AU stock

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.74, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AngloGold Ashanti Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. go to 19.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AngloGold Ashanti Plc. [AU]

The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.