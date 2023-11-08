Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO] is -32.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Alto Ingredients Inc [NASDAQ: ALTO] plunged by -$2.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.93. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

“Our transition to provide high margin, differentiated specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in consumer, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and industrial products has greatly improved our financial profile over the past three years,” said Bryon McGregor, President and CEO of Alto Ingredients. “We continue to make good progress, yet we remain subject to operational and commodity market challenges. Our third quarter results reflect the contribution from stronger ethanol crush margins partially offset by the impact of unusually high unscheduled downtime that lowered our anticipated production volumes and shifted our mix toward lower margin products. Regardless, we delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for the quarter. We also completed numerous repairs and maintenance projects that we expect will benefit production going forward.

Alto Ingredients Inc stock has also loss -53.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALTO stock has declined by -54.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.93% and lost -32.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ALTO stock reached $139.58 million, with 75.15 million shares outstanding and 71.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 973.47K shares, ALTO reached a trading volume of 16738618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

ALTO stock trade performance evaluation

Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.61. With this latest performance, ALTO shares dropped by -53.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.73 for Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.87 and a Gross Margin at -3.50. Alto Ingredients Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Return on Total Capital for ALTO is now -19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.33. Additionally, ALTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO] managed to generate an average of -$94,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.75.Alto Ingredients Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 3.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc go to 20.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc [ALTO]: Institutional Ownership

