Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] moved down -12.65: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [NYSE: APD] price plunged by -12.65 percent to reach at -$36.84.

A sum of 4478173 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 716.92K shares. Air Products & Chemicals Inc. shares reached a high of $273.0583 and dropped to a low of $254.02 until finishing in the latest session at $254.46.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The one-year APD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.99. The average equity rating for APD stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APD shares is $326.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APD stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

- Advertisements -

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. is set at 7.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for APD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58.

APD Stock Performance Analysis:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, APD shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.83, while it was recorded at 282.40 for the last single week of trading, and 287.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.46. Air Products & Chemicals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.67.

Return on Total Capital for APD is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.35. Additionally, APD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] managed to generate an average of $102,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Air Products & Chemicals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

APD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. go to 10.27%.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. [APD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.