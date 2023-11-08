ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN] Is Currently -26.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

ADTRAN Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ADTN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -26.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.96%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Business Efficiency Program.

Q3 revenue at $272.3 million with sequential improvement in GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses.

15% projected reduction in non-GAAP operating expenses in Q4 2023 as compared to Q3 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ADTN stock dropped by -73.71%. The one-year ADTRAN Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.41. The average equity rating for ADTN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $424.09 million, with 77.89 million shares outstanding and 70.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 827.34K shares, ADTN stock reached a trading volume of 4545640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTN shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for ADTRAN Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADTRAN Holdings Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

ADTN Stock Performance Analysis:

ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.96. With this latest performance, ADTN shares dropped by -31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.14 for ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADTRAN Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.20.

Return on Total Capital for ADTN is now -4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, ADTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN] managed to generate an average of -$616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

ADTN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTRAN Holdings Inc go to 2.30%.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc [ADTN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADTN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADTN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.