why American Well Corporation [AMWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.45

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] loss -14.08% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

American Well Corporation represents 244.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $347.30 million with the latest information. AMWL stock price has been found in the range of $1.21 to $1.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 11932040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for AMWL stock

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, AMWL shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2093, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1227 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.12 and a Gross Margin at +32.69. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.56.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -21.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.40. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$261,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.85 and a Current Ratio set at 4.93.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Well Corporation [AMWL]

The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.