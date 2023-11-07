Wells Fargo slashes price target on UiPath Inc [PATH] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.28%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that UiPath Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended October 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

UiPath Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Thursday, November 30, 2023Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 13742261Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com.

Over the last 12 months, PATH stock rose by 54.84%. The one-year UiPath Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.84. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $9.42 billion, with 474.16 million shares outstanding and 416.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 7073325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $20.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 56.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.33.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc Fundamentals:

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.33 and a Current Ratio set at 4.33.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 40.60%.

UiPath Inc [PATH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.