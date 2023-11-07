Wall Street Analyst Initiated SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, down -3.26%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that SoundHound AI To Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 9.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced that it will report its 2023 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

SoundHound AI Inc stock is now 0.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOUN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.92 and lowest of $1.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.11, which means current price is +83.52% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 5750543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has SOUN stock performed recently?

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9750, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6086 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Total Capital for SOUN is now -148.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47. Additionally, SOUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 490.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] managed to generate an average of -$268,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]

The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SOUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SOUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.