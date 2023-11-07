Wall Street Analyst Downgrade PPL Corp [PPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

PPL Corp [NYSE: PPL] slipped around -0.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $25.15 at the close of the session, down -0.87%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PPL Corporation reports third-quarter 2023 earnings.

Announces 2023 third-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.31.

Achieves 2023 third-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.43 vs. $0.41 in 2022.

PPL Corp stock is now -13.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPL Stock saw the intraday high of $25.425 and lowest of $25.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.74, which means current price is +13.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 7230328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corp [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $28.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PPL Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corp [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for PPL Corp [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 26.65 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corp [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corp [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corp [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corp [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for PPL Corp [PPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corp go to 17.21%.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corp [PPL]

The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.