Vistra Corp [VST] gain 52.28% so far this year. What now?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.44%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM that Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Series B Preferred Stock.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2130 per share of Vistra’s common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximately 10% increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend per share from its fourth quarter 2022 dividend. The common dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of Dec. 20, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be Dec. 19, 2023.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company’s 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Green Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B dividend is $35.00 per preferred share, or $70.00 per share of Series B preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series B dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2023, to Series B preferred stockholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 52.09%. The one-year Vistra Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.32. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.99 billion, with 389.75 million shares outstanding and 352.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 5641270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $38.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.67, while it was recorded at 34.33 for the last single week of trading, and 27.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.24. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp [VST] managed to generate an average of -$249,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Vistra Corp [VST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.