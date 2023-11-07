Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] Revenue clocked in at $6.56 million, down -96.12% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Verb Technology Company Inc [NASDAQ: VERB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.94%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that VERB’s MARKET.live Poised For Rapid Growth with New Technology Integrations Bringing New Brand Partnerships To Its Live Social Shopping Platform.

Over the last 12 months, VERB stock dropped by -96.81%. The one-year Verb Technology Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.5. The average equity rating for VERB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 million, with 4.50 million shares outstanding and 3.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, VERB stock reached a trading volume of 51957479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

VERB Stock Performance Analysis:

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.94. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -64.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.17 for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8044, while it was recorded at 0.2643 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6060 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verb Technology Company Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.33 and a Gross Margin at +38.10. Verb Technology Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -306.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -404.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.43. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$340,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Verb Technology Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VERB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VERB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.