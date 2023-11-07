TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain 59.25% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] traded at a low on 11/06/23, posting a -7.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.06. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM that TeraWulf Announces October 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Self-mined 314 BTC in October for a total of 2,744 BTC mined year-to-date.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Continued to participate in multiple demand response programs at the Lake Mariner facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7499180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TeraWulf Inc stands at 9.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.86%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for WULF stock reached $245.52 million, with 145.49 million shares outstanding and 126.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 7499180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3973, while it was recorded at 1.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5444 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Total Capital for WULF is now -18.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TeraWulf Inc [WULF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.81. Additionally, WULF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TeraWulf Inc [WULF] managed to generate an average of -$10,741,750 per employee.TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WULF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.