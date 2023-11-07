TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Revenue clocked in at $7.44 billion, up 80.39% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] closed the trading session at $21.99 on 11/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.78, while the highest price level was $22.24. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference 2023.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will address attendees on Tuesday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m. CST at the following event:.

BofA Securities Global Energy Conference 2023November 13 – 15, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.39 percent and weekly performance of 2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 6268519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $25.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.54, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.39 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.73. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.