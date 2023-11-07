Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.83 billion, down -76.21% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] price plunged by -6.13 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM that SunPower Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Added 18,800 customers in Q3, entering Q4 with a backlog of 18,400 retrofit customers and 38,000 New Homes customers.

A sum of 5350821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.98M shares. Sunpower Corp shares reached a high of $4.62 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $4.29.

The one-year SPWR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.99. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $5.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.73 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunpower Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunpower Corp [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Sunpower Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.