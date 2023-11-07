Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $7.50

- Advertisements -

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.30 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Senti Bio Announces New Strategic Collaboration with Celest Therapeutics for Clinical Development of SENTI-301A in China.

– Celest to lead clinical development with technical support from Senti Bio –.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

– First patient expected to be enrolled in China in 1H 2024 –.

Senti Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNTI stock has declined by -66.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.45% and lost -79.29% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SNTI stock reached $13.01 million, with 44.06 million shares outstanding and 26.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 306.29K shares, SNTI reached a trading volume of 7703848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNTI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Senti Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

SNTI stock trade performance evaluation

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, SNTI shares dropped by -19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4386, while it was recorded at 0.2884 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9306 for the last 200 days.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1647.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.54. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1358.14.

Return on Total Capital for SNTI is now -36.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.15. Additionally, SNTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] managed to generate an average of -$477,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.09.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.