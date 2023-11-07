SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Is Currently -9.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] loss -9.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.76 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Nuwellis’ Strategic Partner, SeaStar Medical, Receives FDA Approvable Letter for Its Pediatric Selective Cytopheretic Device.

The Approvable Letter indicates that SeaStar Medical’s Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application substantially meets the requirements for an Approval Order and outlines remaining administrative steps that must be finalized before the HDE can be active for commercialization. For the SCD-PED, these include revisions to product labeling and minor modifications to the post-approval study plan.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp represents 12.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.72 million with the latest information. ICU stock price has been found in the range of $0.7398 to $0.8291.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.36M shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 5108626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for ICU stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.30. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 41.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4760, while it was recorded at 0.8377 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3231 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ICU is now -19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.58. Additionally, ICU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,484.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 185.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] managed to generate an average of -$2,557,000 per employee.SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]

