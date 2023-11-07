Realty Income Corp. [O] fell -20.45% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] traded at a low on 11/06/23, posting a -0.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.46. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7723613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realty Income Corp. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for O stock reached $36.53 billion, with 723.91 million shares outstanding and 723.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, O reached a trading volume of 7723613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corp. [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $60.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 13.64.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.66, while it was recorded at 49.34 for the last single week of trading, and 59.33 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.