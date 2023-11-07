Raymond James slashes price target on Envestnet Inc. [ENV] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Envestnet Inc. [NYSE: ENV] price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$1.09. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Morningstar Investment Management & Envestnet Team Up to Deliver Personalized IRAs.

New Managed Accounts Offering Will Enable Asset Management Firms to Offset High Cost of Administering IRA.

The IRA Accounts and Servicing will be Powered by Leading Fintech Company, IRALOGIX.

A sum of 10092230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 551.26K shares. Envestnet Inc. shares reached a high of $40.86 and dropped to a low of $39.00 until finishing in the latest session at $39.49.

The one-year ENV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.55. The average equity rating for ENV stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Envestnet Inc. [ENV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENV shares is $66.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENV stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Envestnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envestnet Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

ENV Stock Performance Analysis:

Envestnet Inc. [ENV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55. With this latest performance, ENV shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Envestnet Inc. [ENV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.72, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 55.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Envestnet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envestnet Inc. [ENV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.10. Envestnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.53.

Return on Total Capital for ENV is now -1.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envestnet Inc. [ENV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.73. Additionally, ENV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envestnet Inc. [ENV] managed to generate an average of -$23,604 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Envestnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

ENV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envestnet Inc. go to 15.00%.

Envestnet Inc. [ENV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.