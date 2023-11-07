Raymond James slashes price target on Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Adma Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $3.63 on 11/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.54, while the highest price level was $3.73. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ADMA Biologics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023.

Conference Call Scheduled for November 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.44 percent and weekly performance of 10.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 4744311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Adma Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adma Biologics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. Adma Biologics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.62. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$106,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Adma Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

Adma Biologics Inc [ADMA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.