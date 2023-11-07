Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] Stock trading around $237.00 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] slipped around -6.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $237.00 at the close of the session, down -2.68%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Palo Alto Networks® Announces Intent to Acquire Enterprise Browser Start-up Talon Cyber Security.

To Extend Palo Alto Networks’ Best-In-Class Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solution to Protect All Managed and Unmanaged Devices.

In today’s landscape of connected digital environments, enterprise security teams are focused on securing managed devices. At the same time, an often larger number of unmanaged devices connect to enterprise applications, accessing sensitive information with almost no security and minimal controls or visibility. Attackers are quick to take advantage of this opportunity. Instead of trying to defeat enterprise-grade security on managed devices, they can easily exploit vulnerabilities in unmanaged devices as an entry point to access valuable confidential data.

Palo Alto Networks Inc stock is now 69.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $247.285 and lowest of $233.809 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 265.90, which means current price is +79.25% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 5312578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $279.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 7.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.25, while it was recorded at 243.75 for the last single week of trading, and 214.78 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now 9.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.87. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] managed to generate an average of $31,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 26.83%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.