OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is -56.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] gained 18.97% on the last trading session, reaching $1.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram Announces C$124.6 Million Investment from BAT and Creation of “Jupiter” Strategic Investment Pool.

Organigram and BAT deepen partnership through C$124.6 million investment with 38.7 million shares to be issued over three tranches.

Organigram to use C$83.1 million of the investment to create “Jupiter,” a strategic investment pool designed to expand Organigram’s geographic footprint and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. represents 78.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $111.09 million with the latest information. OGI stock price has been found in the range of $1.33 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 450.94K shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 43330966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGI shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for OGI stock

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.69. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3421, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9769 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.08 and a Gross Margin at -9.42. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.80.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -15.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.48 and a Current Ratio set at 4.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.