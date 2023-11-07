Oracle Corp. [ORCL] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $135

- Advertisements -

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.34%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Oracle Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure options offer customers more choice and control for their cloud deployments.

Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the 2023 “Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure.” The report evaluated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offerings in this area, including OCI Dedicated Region, Oracle Alloy, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, and Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 45.42%. The one-year Oracle Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.56. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $298.89 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 6017309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $129.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 126.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.52, while it was recorded at 106.64 for the last single week of trading, and 103.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.85%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.