Oppenheimer slashes price target on Outfront Media Inc [OUT] – find out why.

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] closed the trading session at $11.88 on 11/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.79, while the highest price level was $12.26. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM that OUTFRONT Media Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenues of $454.8 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.35 percent and weekly performance of 21.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, OUT reached to a volume of 3753926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outfront Media Inc [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48.

OUT stock trade performance evaluation

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.97. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.32 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +40.22. Outfront Media Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.20. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 326.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc [OUT] managed to generate an average of $62,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Outfront Media Inc [OUT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.