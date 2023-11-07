NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is 43.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] gained 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $45.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM that NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Up to $600 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of its Outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2032, 3.625% Senior Notes due 2031 and 3.375% Senior Notes due 2029.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced today the commencement of offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) up to $600 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase by NRG in its sole discretion, the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 3.875% senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”), 3.625% senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes”) and 3.375% senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and, collectively with the 2032 Notes and the 2031 Notes, the “Notes”). The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated November 6, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Certain information regarding the Notes and the terms of the Tender Offer is summarized in the table below.

NRG Energy Inc. represents 229.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.33 billion with the latest information. NRG stock price has been found in the range of $45.40 to $46.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 9275417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $45.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-07-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.93, while it was recorded at 44.42 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.