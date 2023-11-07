Mizuho lifts BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTAI] jumped around 0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.79 at the close of the session, up 3.23%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Update on NIDA-funded Trial of BXCL501 (sublingual dexmedetomidine) for Potential Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

Columbia University-led trial expected to add fourth site to target completion of 4-arm, 160-patient trial in 2024.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Fentanyl adulterated or associated with xylazine (FAAX) designated an emerging threat by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy1.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock is now -77.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTAI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.97 and lowest of $4.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.12, which means current price is +114.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, BTAI reached a trading volume of 7865614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 134.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

How has BTAI stock performed recently?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, BTAI shares gained by 70.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42242.93 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44201.87.

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -80.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.75. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$905,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.92 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

Insider trade positions for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]

The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.