Market cap of Toast Inc [TOST] reaches 8.55B – now what?

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] closed the trading session at $17.06 on 11/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.825, while the highest price level was $17.835. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 29% of Restaurant Operators Surveyed by Toast Hope to Open a New Location in the Next Year.

Toast’s Voice of the Restaurant Industry Survey outlines restaurants’ top pain points, how they are reacting to macroeconomic changes, and what’s top of mind for the future.

Restaurants have been in somewhat uncertain territory in 2023 as the U.S. federal government has attempted to cool inflation, affecting everything from food expenses and services to housing costs and fuel. As restaurants navigate evolving guest demands and keep up with changing macroeconomic conditions, they’re proving resilient and clever in optimizing their businesses, using tools and new technologies such as integrated online reservation software, digital ordering suites, ingredient price tracking, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.38 percent and weekly performance of 6.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 9396673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.96. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 16.71 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.