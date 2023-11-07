Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 8.59M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -8.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.08 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Inpixon Schedules Business Update Conference Call and Presentation by Damon Motors Management.

Inpixon® (NASDAQ:INPX) today announced that it will host a conference call presentation at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 to provide a business update as well as a presentation by the management of Damon Motors Inc. (“Damon”) following the recently announced planned spin-off of Inpixon’s wholly owned subsidiary, Inpixon Ltd., and its merger with Damon. Inpixon plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after market close the same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call presentation at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/49432 or at the link on Inpixon’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar. A webcast replay will be available on Inpixon’s Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com/ir-news-events/ir-calendar).

Inpixon represents 111.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.59 million with the latest information. INPX stock price has been found in the range of $0.0747 to $0.088.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 10458111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inpixon [INPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INPX shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -28.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1194, while it was recorded at 0.0813 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3804 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -48.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.27. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$312,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.