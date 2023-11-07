Market cap of HP Inc [HPQ] reaches 27.01B – now what?

- Advertisements -

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] closed the trading session at $27.33 on 11/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.25, while the highest price level was $27.57. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings on November 21, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.71 percent and weekly performance of 4.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 5942444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for HP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for HP Inc [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 26.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.49 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. HP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.05.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 52.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.75. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $54,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc go to -2.84%.

HP Inc [HPQ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.