Market Analysts see RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] gaining to $2.60. Time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] traded at a low on 11/06/23, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.65. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM that RLX Technology to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 13, 2023 –.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9099943 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at 6.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.38%.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $1.66 billion, with 1.00 billion shares outstanding and 928.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 9099943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5550, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9761 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] managed to generate an average of $302,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.01 and a Current Ratio set at 17.17.

Earnings analysis for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.