Market Analysts see Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] gained 0.06% or 0.02 points to close at $33.29 with a heavy trading volume of 6880281 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 12:01 AM that It’s a Big Dill: HEINZ To Launch New Pickle Ketchup Nationwide.

The world’s irrational love for both HEINZ and pickles is set to make this new condiment a cult favorite.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

HEINZ® Ketchup and pickles have proudly sat side-by-side on burgers and hot dogs across America for over 150 years. There is something irresistible about the combination, so condiment category leader, HEINZ, today announces the launch of Pickle Ketchup, a new condiment that combines the tangy and savory flavor of pickles with the unmistakable taste of HEINZ Ketchup. Pickle Ketchup is the latest HEINZ innovation designed to deliver on fans’ hunger for unique, elevated, and nuanced flavor experiences.

It opened the trading session at $33.33, the shares rose to $33.48 and dropped to $32.975, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KHC points out that the company has recorded -18.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 6880281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $37.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.80, while it was recorded at 32.75 for the last single week of trading, and 36.56 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Kraft Heinz Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.