Market Analysts see Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] falling to $0.40. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Golden Minerals Co [AMEX: AUMN] slipped around -0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.54 at the close of the session, down -40.13%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Golden Minerals Announces US$4.2 Million Public Offering.

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), Series A warrants to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.70 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants. The Series A warrants will have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years after the initial exercise date, and the Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire 18 months after the initial exercise date. The offering is expected to close on or about November 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Golden Minerals Co stock is now -92.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.58 and lowest of $0.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.03, which means current price is +19.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 459.32K shares, AUMN reached a trading volume of 5824272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUMN shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Co is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has AUMN stock performed recently?

Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.00. With this latest performance, AUMN shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8577, while it was recorded at 0.7975 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2571 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.54 and a Gross Margin at -19.42. Golden Minerals Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.54.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -110.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.53. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Co [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$41,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Golden Minerals Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Golden Minerals Co [AUMN]

The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.