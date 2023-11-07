Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $20.66

- Advertisements -

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $39.42 on 11/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.925, while the highest price level was $40.14. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM that Li Auto Inc. October 2023 Delivery Update.

“Following steady growth for ten consecutive months, Li Auto achieved a new milestone with over 40,000 monthly deliveries, a strong testament to our ever-improving organizational capabilities across production, sales, and services. Notably, we are the first Chinese emerging new energy automaker to reach this benchmark, highlighting our entrance into the next stage of accelerated scale growth,” said Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “Li Auto has led the sales chart of SUVs priced above RMB300,000 for six straight months, becoming the best-selling premium brand among SUVs in China. Our Li L series maintained its broad market appeal, with Li L9 topping the full-size SUV market for thirteen consecutive months, while Li L7 and Li L8 have ranked first and second place in the large SUV market for six consecutive months, respectively. The cumulative deliveries of Li L9 and Li L8 have each surpassed 100,000 units. Furthermore, Li MEGA, our super flagship 5C BEV model, has garnered widespread attention ahead of its official launch, underscoring our potential to build the best-selling model among vehicles priced above RMB500,000 for multi-generational households in China.”.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 93.24 percent and weekly performance of 12.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, LI reached to a volume of 10583447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $53.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41.

- Advertisements -

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.24. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.67, while it was recorded at 35.98 for the last single week of trading, and 31.52 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.