ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

ING Groep N.V. ADR [NYSE: ING] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.03%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 2:05 AM that ING announces share buyback programme of up to €2.5 billion.

ING announced today a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares of ING Groep N.V., for a maximum total amount of €2.5 billion. The programme is a next step in converging our CET1 ratio towards our target of around 12.5%, as announced during our Investor Update in June 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock rose by 27.13%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.88. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.44 billion, with 3.62 billion shares outstanding and 3.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 5234588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.38, while it was recorded at 12.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45. ING Groep N.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.97.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.90. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] managed to generate an average of $60,466 per employee.ING Groep N.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.47.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. ADR go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] Institutonal Ownership Details

