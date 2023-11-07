Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] Revenue clocked in at $27.22 billion, down -5.49% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] price plunged by -0.55 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Gilead and Arcus Announce New Data Showing Encouraging Clinical Activity of Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab-Containing Regimen as First-Line Treatment for Upper GI Cancers.

– Preliminary data from Arm A1 of the Phase 2 EDGE-Gastric study showed promising ORR and six-month PFS results, irrespective of PD-L1 expression –.

– Domvanalimab is the only Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody in Phase 3 for upper GI adenocarcinomas and has the potential to be first to market for these cancers –.

A sum of 6668288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.31M shares. Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares reached a high of $81.98 and dropped to a low of $80.74 until finishing in the latest session at $81.14.

The one-year GILD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.28. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $90.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.85, while it was recorded at 80.54 for the last single week of trading, and 79.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 4.33%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.