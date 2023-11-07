Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] fell -90.09% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Galera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GRTX] gained 27.90% or 0.03 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 13741984 shares. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Galera Announces Receipt of Type A Meeting Minutes and Strategic Update.

FDA confirms need for new trial for avasopasem for severe oral mucositis (SOM).

GRECO-2 trial did not pass futility analysis; Company will discontinue both GRECO trials.

It opened the trading session at $0.12, the shares rose to $0.1639 and dropped to $0.1156, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRTX points out that the company has recorded -95.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, GRTX reached to a volume of 13741984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $0.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for GRTX stock

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.11. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1883, while it was recorded at 0.1126 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8541 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -101.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 457.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 317.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,007,161 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc go to 34.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]

The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.