Exelon Corp. [EXC] fell -7.43% so far this year. What now?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] loss -1.33% or -0.54 points to close at $40.02 with a heavy trading volume of 6858381 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM that ComEd, HIRE360 Celebrate First Graduating Class of New EV Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

17 participants of new Take Charge: Pre-Apprenticeship Program take next steps toward trades careers supporting Illinois’ fast-growing EV sector.

ComEd and HIRE360 today joined members of the community to recognize the first class of graduates of the Take Charge: Pre-Apprenticeship program, a first-of-its-kind program to prepare local residents for careers supporting the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in Illinois. A diverse class of 17 graduates from across the Chicagoland area has completed the 8-week training program, preparing them to meet entry-level trades roles at ComEd and at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134.

It opened the trading session at $40.46, the shares rose to $40.72 and dropped to $39.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded -6.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 6858381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $43.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corp. [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.62, while it was recorded at 39.95 for the last single week of trading, and 40.84 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corp. [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corp. [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corp. [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 16.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exelon Corp. [EXC]

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.