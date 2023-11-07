Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $93.46 billion, up 78.94% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] surged by $2.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $72.30 during the day while it closed the day at $71.97. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dell Technologies and Meta to Drive Generative AI Innovation with Llama 2 On Premises.

Companies pave the way for more accessible generative AI deployments with Llama 2 large language models and Dell systems to accelerate customer innovation.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Dell Technologies Inc stock has also gained 8.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has inclined by 24.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.39% and gained 78.94% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $52.06 billion, with 723.41 million shares outstanding and 248.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 6055336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $74.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

- Advertisements -

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.41, while it was recorded at 69.14 for the last single week of trading, and 51.64 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] managed to generate an average of $18,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.79%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.