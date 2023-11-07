Datadog Inc [DDOG] moved down -3.04: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.07%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM that Datadog Announces 2023 Report on Real-World Container Use, Reveals Rise in Serverless Containers.

46% of container organizations now run serverless containers, up from 31% two years ago.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today unveiled the findings of its fifth annual report, 10 Insights on Real-World Container Use. To understand the state of the container ecosystem, Datadog examined data from more than 2.4 billion containers run by tens of thousands of customers.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 6.05%. The one-year Datadog Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.71. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.85 billion, with 293.57 million shares outstanding and 265.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 9880459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $104.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 56.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.37.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.94, while it was recorded at 80.48 for the last single week of trading, and 86.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc Fundamentals:

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 41.00%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.