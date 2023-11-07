CVS Health Corp [CVS] Stock trading around $71.08 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] surged by $0.83 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $71.34 during the day while it closed the day at $71.08. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CVS Health reports third quarter results.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

CVS Health Corp stock has also gained 4.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has declined by -3.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.01% and lost -23.73% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $91.47 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.13M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 5801078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $88.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.44, while it was recorded at 69.74 for the last single week of trading, and 73.60 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corp [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 3.93%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.