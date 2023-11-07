Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] moved down -2.85: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.77 during the day while it closed the day at $20.48. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 9:11 AM that AIG Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Common Stock.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has priced the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) common stock at $20.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

AIG, as the selling stockholder, has offered 50 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 631 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge, corresponding to approximately $1.0 billion of proceeds. AIG has also granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

Corebridge Financial Inc. stock has also gained 1.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRBG stock has inclined by 5.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.03% and gained 5.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CRBG stock reached $13.27 billion, with 645.00 million shares outstanding and 159.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 14869438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $25.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31.

CRBG stock trade performance evaluation

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, CRBG shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 20.85 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.63. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.85.

Return on Total Capital for CRBG is now 51.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.20. Additionally, CRBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] managed to generate an average of $1,058,312 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corebridge Financial Inc. go to 16.60%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.