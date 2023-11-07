Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] fell -34.77% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Burlington Stores Inc [NYSE: BURL] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $132.27 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM that Burlington Stores Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Envestnet to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will replace Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Envestnet will replace Hostess Brands Inc. (NASD:TWNK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 7. S&P 500 constituent The J. M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is acquiring Hostess Brands in an exchange offer expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Envestnet is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Burlington Stores Inc represents 65.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.58 billion with the latest information. BURL stock price has been found in the range of $130.41 to $132.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 12991188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $190.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for BURL stock

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.99, while it was recorded at 126.12 for the last single week of trading, and 173.03 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.40. Burlington Stores Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 591.53. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 539.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] managed to generate an average of $3,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Burlington Stores Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc go to 29.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]

The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BURL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BURL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.