BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] moved down -8.20: Why It’s Important

BILL Holdings Inc [NYSE: BILL] plunged by -$5.49 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $71.20 during the day while it closed the day at $61.44. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM that BILL Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Q1 Core Revenue Increased 24% Year-Over-Year.

BILL Holdings Inc stock has also loss -31.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILL stock has declined by -43.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.89% and lost -43.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $6.58 billion, with 106.55 million shares outstanding and 102.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 8065611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $90.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc is set at 7.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.51. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -45.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.91 for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.33, while it was recorded at 79.48 for the last single week of trading, and 100.33 for the last 200 days.

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at +75.80. BILL Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.14.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.80. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$88,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.BILL Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL Holdings Inc go to 15.36%.

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]: Institutional Ownership

