Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Stock trading around $12.43 per share: What’s Next?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share.

Company Highlights:.

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that has continued to generate strong distributable earnings and dividends.

Over the last 12 months, ABR stock dropped by -5.55%. The one-year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.39. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.34 billion, with 188.50 million shares outstanding and 181.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, ABR stock reached a trading volume of 6832176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

ABR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.