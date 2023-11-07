Alteryx Inc [AYX] is -40.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Alteryx Inc [NYSE: AYX] traded at a low on 11/06/23, posting a -7.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.34. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alteryx Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annualized Recurring Revenue up 21% Year-Over-Year to $914 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5137387 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alteryx Inc stands at 6.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.37%.

The market cap for AYX stock reached $2.16 billion, with 61.62 million shares outstanding and 60.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 5137387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alteryx Inc [AYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $46.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74.

How has AYX stock performed recently?

Alteryx Inc [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, AYX shares dropped by -18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for Alteryx Inc [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.31, while it was recorded at 31.33 for the last single week of trading, and 44.14 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.11. Alteryx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Earnings analysis for Alteryx Inc [AYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alteryx Inc [AYX]

The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.