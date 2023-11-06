why Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.20

- Advertisements -

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HOWL] jumped around 1.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.17 at the close of the session, up 47.44%. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Werewolf Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Monotherapy Data from Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial Establishing Proof of Mechanism for WTX-124 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting.

Preliminary data on WTX-124 provide compelling early evidence of dose-dependent biomarker and antitumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors relapsed or refractory to standard of care therapy, including two patients with ongoing unconfirmed partial responses (uPR) in the highest dose tested to date, cohort 4 (12 mg) -.

Safety data indicate WTX-124 is generally well-tolerated through cohort 4 with no dose limiting toxicities and no indication of vascular leak syndrome (VLS) or other typically severe IL-2-mediated toxicities -.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stock is now 54.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOWL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.35 and lowest of $2.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.57, which means current price is +101.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 114.11K shares, HOWL reached a trading volume of 39405508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOWL shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

How has HOWL stock performed recently?

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.86. With this latest performance, HOWL shares gained by 61.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -341.78 and a Gross Margin at +84.70. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.09.

Return on Total Capital for HOWL is now -36.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.00. Additionally, HOWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL] managed to generate an average of -$1,169,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.82 and a Current Ratio set at 9.82.

Earnings analysis for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc [HOWL]

