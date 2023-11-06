why C3.ai Inc [AI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.09

- Advertisements -

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.37 during the day while it closed the day at $28.59. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI and Shell Expand Collaboration for Asset Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance.

C3 AI Reliability to include the AI models and specific features developed by Shell Global Solutions International BV for control valves and critical equipment.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that the C3 AI Reliability application will now include predictive maintenance software developed by Shell. Shell’s predictive maintenance technology will continue to run on C3 AI Reliability as the two companies are close collaborators.

C3.ai Inc stock has also gained 15.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -21.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.89% and gained 155.50% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $3.38 billion, with 110.44 million shares outstanding and 98.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 11096351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.05. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 25.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.03 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc [AI] managed to generate an average of -$294,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.08 and a Current Ratio set at 8.08.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.